Man minorly injured in armed robbery; 2 suspects arrested, St. Cloud police say

ST. CLOUD — Two suspects were arrested Thursday afternoon following the report of an armed robbery in progress in St. Cloud.

At 4:21 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery near 14th Street and Sixth Avenue South, according to a press release from the St. Cloud Police Department.

Officers spoke with a man who had been robbed and had minor injuries from being struck with a gun, though the gun had not been fired.

Officers found two suspects who had fled during their investigation and arrested them on suspicion of robbery. The case is still under investigation, according to police.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud police: Man injured in armed robbery, 2 suspects arrested