Man missing for 2 days found trapped in truck by people walking in woods, Maine cops say

A man from Sanford, Maine, who was missing for two days was found alive and trapped in his pick-up truck, police say.

Robert Brown, 65, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 15. The Sanford Police Department shared a missing person’s post on Facebook with Brown’s last known whereabouts.

Police said he dropped his wife off at work on Thursday, Sept. 14, in Rochester, New Hampshire, and she hadn’t seen him since. She reported him missing to police around 5 a.m. Sept. 15.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, two days after he was last seen, the police department shared an update on its Facebook page saying Brown had been found in New Hampshire.

“The Sanford Police Dept. was notified by the Dover Police Dept. that citizens had located Robert Brown in his vehicle while walking in the woods,” the post says.

Dover, New Hampshire, is about 20 miles south of Sanford.

Police said he slid down an embankment and was trapped inside the truck. Police and fire crews worked to get him out and he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

