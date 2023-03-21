Man missing for 3 years turns up dead in Gallia Co.

Human remains of a man that went missing three years ago were found Saturday, March 11, in Gallia County.

>> TRENDING: At least 3 injured after explosion in Springfield

Koby Roush, from Perry County, was identified as the dead victim, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin announced.

He was last seen alive in Jackson, Ohio, on July 6, 2020, when he was 24 years old, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office stated.

After he went missing, his car was found six days later on Mount Carmel Road in Gallia County; however, his body was never discovered, the spokesperson said.

Three years later, an outdoorsman, searching for some whitetail antlers that shed off the animal, discovered Roush’s remains, the spokesperson continued.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s (BCI) Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, then sent the remains to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for identification. Coroners used dental records to confirm Roush’s remains.

“My hope is that this identification brings a measure of closure to Koby’s loved ones,” Yost said. “I am grateful for the BCI agents and analysts who work diligently to bring the missing home.”

“First and foremost, I want to express my sincere sympathy to the family of Koby Roush,” Sheriff Champlin said. “Not only have they lost someone whom they loved dearly; they have spent almost two years seeking closure, and I know that every day has felt like an eternity to them. I want to thank BCI for continuing to work this investigation since Koby’s disappearance. Investigations such as this one are not easy, as it has spanned multiple jurisdictions with no clear answer anywhere along way.”

An investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.