Man missing after being robbed and kidnapped in his own car at gas station, MO cops say

A man is missing after he was robbed and kidnapped by a group of five people at a St. Louis gas station, Missouri police say.

The victim’s identity is unknown, according to a St. Louis police release, but he is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.

He was sitting in his car, a Chevy Bolt, parked by a gas pump at a Phillips 66 around 8:22 p.m., April 7, when two vehicles entered the lot and blocked him in, police said after reviewing surveillance video from the store.

Two unknown males forced the victim out of his car at gunpoint and searched him, while a third male took off the man’s jacket, according to police.

Then, the man was apparently ordered to sit in the passenger seat of his own car, and the first two suspects got in and drove off with the victim inside.

The two suspect vehicles, a white Kia Optima and a blue Chevrolet sedan, followed the victim’s car. Both were being driven by unidentified females, police said.

All five suspects are believed to be between 16 and 20 years old, according to the release.

The victim and the suspects have not been seen since the kidnapping, though police are searching.

The victim was wearing wearing a black jacket and pants and blue surgical gloves, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

