Man missing from Costilla County in need of medication

(COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo.) — The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking the community for help in the search for a missing man who is in need of daily medication.

CCSO said 75-year-old Daniel Martinez was last seen at an Alta Gas Station in Costilla, New Mexico on Wednesday, Feb. 21. He lives with his wife in Garcia, Colorado, just north of the Colorado/New Mexico state line.

Martinez is 5’6″ tall, weighs 185 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. CCSO said he was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and a black beanie. CCSO said Martinez is a diabetic and has hypertension, and he needs daily medication.

Courtesy: Costilla County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Costilla County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Costilla County Sheriff’s Office

Martinez was last known to be driving South on NM Highway 522 in his 2015 White GMC Sierra with Colorado Plate XNO-059, pictured below. The truck has a dent to the tailgate, CCSO said.

Courtesy: Costilla County Sheriff’s Office

If you have seen Martinez or the truck, or you believe you know where he is, you are asked to contact Colorado State Patrol at (719)672-3302.

