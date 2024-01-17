Man missing in Killingly for over a month - Here's what we know

A man has been missing in Killingly since Dec. 14.

According to Connecticut State Police Troop D, Shawn Lee, 49, was last seen at the Access Emergency Shelter at 51 Reynolds St. in Danielson. His last contact with his family was on Dec. 14, 2023.

Lee is described as a bald, Caucasian man with brown eyes. His height is listed at 5-feet-11-inches and his weight is listed at 235 pounds.

Shawn Lee has been missing since Dec. 14, 2023.

Lee has lived in various areas in Connecticut and has been known to stay at homeless shelters throughout the state.

Anyone with information on Lee is asked to contact Troop D at 860-779-4900.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Man missing from Killingly last seen at homeless shelter