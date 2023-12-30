Man missing from Kings Mountain

Kings Mountain police are asking for help finding a man they consider missing as of Saturday morning.

James Michael Zeunik is 88 years old and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, tan jacket, dark-colored pants, and brown shoes, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department.

Zeunik is White with blue eyes and stands around 6 feet tall. He is believed to have a cognitive impairment.

He also goes by the nickname “Jim” and has a tattoo on his right forearm, according to the alert from the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

No picture was shared with the release from the NCCMP.

He was last seen at 811 Rhodes Avenue in Kings Mountain entering a black 2009 Mercedes Benz with the license plate number IW0NKM.

Anyone with information about Zeunik should call Tele Hammett at the Kings Mountain Police Department at (704) 734-0444.

