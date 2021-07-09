Man missing from McCandless found safe

Jul. 8—McCandless police said a man reported missing early Thursday has been found safe.

Michael Homison, 40, had been last seen in the area of the Home 2 Suites along Duncan Avenue on July 6.

He told his family that he was planning to walk to New York, according to police.

He did not have his cellphone or car.

John Bojarski, the public information officer for McCandless, said Homison was safely located Thursday afternoon.

