Lacey police are asking the public to help find a man who went missing a month ago.

Jeremy Bryan Beck, 42, was last seen on Nov. 23 leaving a friend’s residence at the Britton Place Apartments in northeast Lacey, according to police.

Beck, according to police, is described as six feet tall with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.

Jeremy Bryan Beck