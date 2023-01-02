Man missing for weeks found dead in remote area near Oregon mountain, police say

A man last seen weeks ago was found dead in a remote area near an Oregon mountain, police said.

Steven Mainwaring, 22, of Corvallis, was found by a Ford Bronco near Mary’s Peak, according to a Sunday, Jan. 1, Facebook post from the Corvallis Police Department.

“Nothing can be put into words the grief that we feel as family,” his father wrote on Facebook while also thanking those who helped search for his son.

Mainwaring was last seen on Dec. 18, and his last location was thought to be somewhere in Alsea, which is about 25 miles southwest of Corvallis, according to a Dec. 23 Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Volunteers searching for Mainwaring found a car that matched the description of the one he was “thought to be driving,” police said.

The “Benton County Sheriff’s Office found no evidence of criminal activity or indications of foul play,” according to police.

Corvallis is about 35 miles south of Salem.

