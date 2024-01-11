Man missing in yacht wreckage is Russian sailor

A man missing after a yacht sank in a loch in the Highlands is an experienced Russian sailor.

Roman Titov, who is in his late fifties, was the lone passenger on the vessel which left from Ullapool harbour on 13 December.

A local lifeboat, police divers and two coastguard rescue helicopters were dispatched after debris believed to be from the yacht washed ashore at Strathan Bay near Lochinver on Saturday.

Police Scotland say there are concerns for his welfare and his family have been made aware of their findings.

Mr Titov had a miraculous escape just over two years ago when on a round-the-world solo trip, his boat was badly damaged near Rockall.

He was able to sufficiently repair the boat to make it to safety in Ullapool.

Map

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing following the recovery of wreckage from a yacht in the Strathan Bay area near Lochinver.

“Police divers along with HM Coastguard and the RNLI carried out extensive searches.

“It is believed the yacht left Ullapool harbour on Wednesday 13 December with one person, a man, on board.

“The man is missing and concerns are growing for his welfare. His family are aware."