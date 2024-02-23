Man missing from Yorktown found safe, officials say

A man missing from Yorktown who suffers from a “cognitive impairment” was found safe, according to authorities.

Virginia State Police and the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office issued a senior alert about 9 p.m. Thursday and were looking for 77-year-old James M. Hudgens, Jr. He is described as being 5’11” and 210 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen about 2:45 p.m. on Brentmeade Drive in Yorktown.

“We are happy to report that Mr. Hudgens has been located and is back safe with his family,” according to Facebook post from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.