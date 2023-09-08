Man mistaken for terror suspect released after fingerprint proves innocence

Horatio, according to his Twitter handle, was mistaken for fugitive terror suspect Daniel Khalife

An innocent man who was mistaken for fugitive terror suspect Daniel Khalife has told how he was “lucky” after he was detained by police at a train station in Oxfordshire.

Video footage circulated on social media showed officers from Thames Valley Police appearing to arrest a man at Banbury station after a member of the public reported he matched Khalife’s description.

However, he was quickly released after police discovered he was not the 21-year-old escapee who sparked a nationwide manhunt after fleeing Wandsworth prison on Wednesday.

On Thursday night, a man, whose name is Horatio according to his Twitter handle, claimed he was questioned by police but released after fingerprint scans proved his innocence.’’

‘I proved I wasn’t the escapee’

He tweeted: “Hi everyone, just made this acc to explain what happened today. A woman mistook me for Daniel Khalife, and alerted the police. After about 20 mins of questions (and some gd banter) i proved I wasn’t the escapee after a finger print scan. Honeslty crazy how much this has blown up

“Just wanna clarify that when it comes to situations like these that I don’t really have any stance on police. I’m neither for or against. I try not to get political. Mistakes happen, and either I was lucky that things went smoothly, or maybe privileged, or even both. I don’t know.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “It was thought to be Daniel Khalife, but it wasn’t him.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Thursday that no sightings of Khalife had yet been reported and that detectives believed it was most likely he remained in the capital.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “We are aware of a man being stopped by police in the Banbury area earlier today. We have liaised with colleagues in Thames Valley and confirmed the man in question is not Daniel Khalife.”

