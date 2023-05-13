Man molested underage girl after she declined to have paid sex with his friend, Newton DA says
The Newton County District Attorney announced the conviction of a child molester at trial.
On May 11, Marcus Lett was found guilty of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
According to the Newton County DA’s Office, Lett offered an underage girl money to have sexual intercourse with a friend of his in July 2020.
When the girl, a minor, said no, Lett “then inappropriately touched her.”
Lett remains in custody, and a pre-sentencing investigation is underway. A date has not been set for his sentencing hearing.
The Covington Georgia Police Department handled the investigation into Lett, according to the Newton County DA.
