Man molested underage girl after she declined to have paid sex with his friend, Newton DA says

The Newton County District Attorney announced the conviction of a child molester at trial.

On May 11, Marcus Lett was found guilty of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

According to the Newton County DA’s Office, Lett offered an underage girl money to have sexual intercourse with a friend of his in July 2020.

When the girl, a minor, said no, Lett “then inappropriately touched her.”

Lett remains in custody, and a pre-sentencing investigation is underway. A date has not been set for his sentencing hearing.

The Covington Georgia Police Department handled the investigation into Lett, according to the Newton County DA.

