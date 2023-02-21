Man on moped killed in hit-and-run crash on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police are searching for a driver accused of running over a man on a moped and leaving the scene.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reported on the crash that shut down all lanes on Interstate 285 for hours on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the E. Ponce de Leon and Church Street exits. Police say a vehicle hit a man traveling on a moped and didn’t stop.

Two more cars ran over the man, who died from his injuries. The driver of both those cars stayed on the scene to speak with police.

Police have not released the victim’s name or age.

Investigators have also not released a description of the driver or vehicle.

