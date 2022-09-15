Man on a moped leads police chase with meth dangling from handlebars, Indiana cops say

A police officer spotted a man on a moped “committing several traffic infractions,” then tried to pull the driver over, according to an Indiana police department.

Instead of stopping, the moped operator went the wrong way down a one-street and drove through several front yards at about 10 p.m. Sept. 14, the Brazil Police Department said.

He eventually crashed, police say, and began running from the officer.

The cop “closed the distance” and used a Taser to stop him, according to a Sept. 15 news release.

Medics checked the man over before he was taken to jail.

When the officer began to inventory the moped, he found a bag hanging from its handlebars, police said. The dangling bag contained two smaller bags with about 60 grams of methamphetamine, officials said.

The man was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.

Brazil is about 60 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

