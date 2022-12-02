‘How about me’? Man’s question about Most Wanted list leads to his arrest in Georgia

Omitted from his county’s Most Wanted list, a man left a Facebook comment that led to his arrest by Georgia authorities.

The man’s arrest came after the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office shared its Top Ten Most Wanted list in a Facebook post on Monday, Nov. 28.

The list included suspects accused of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and other charges. Missing from the list was a man who the sheriff’s department later said had warrants for felony violation of probation.

“How about me,” he commented on the Facebook post.

His charges were not severe enough to be included in the Top Ten list, but that doesn’t mean authorities weren’t looking for him, the sheriff’s office said.

“You are correct you have two warrants, we are on the way,” the sheriff’s office replied.

He was later arrested, authorities said in a second post on Thursday, Dec. 1.

“We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture,” the sheriff said.

