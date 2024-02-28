Man on motorcycle killed in hit-and-run in Vernon
A motorcycle driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Vernon, according to police.
A motorcycle driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Vernon, according to police.
More than 17,000 fans filed out of the building midway through the second half of Tuesday's game.
Haley has vowed to soldier on through March 5, when 16 states and territories will vote. But she has pointedly refused to commit to anything further.
Live results from the Michigan primaries.
Ohtani finished his day with a home run, two RBI and a strikeout in three at-bats.
Expand your palate with convenient options from Blue Apron, Purple Carrot, Hungryroot and more.
Apple is canceling its decade-long effort to build an electric car, according to people with knowledge of the matter. With 2,000 people working on it, it was one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the company.
Google has been quietly striking deals with some publishers to use new generative AI tools to publish stories, according to a report in Adweek.
Whirlpool will need some help from the housing market to put better numbers on the board.
Joey Logano was fined $10,000 for wearing a webbed glove during qualifying.
These are the most searched vehicles using data complied by Google for 340 new electric, hybrid and ICE vehicles of the most sought-after makes and models in 2024.
A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has officially canceled the project, breaking the news to nearly 2,000 employees who had been working on it on Tuesday.
Nathan Wade’s former business partner Terrence Bradley again takes the witness stand at a hearing to decide whether Wade’s romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should disqualify both from prosecuting the case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
Barclays and other Wall Street firms believe continued tech outperformance and a rebound in the US economy could lead stocks to their most optimistic bull case scenarios.
Apple is scuttling its secretive, long-running effort to build an autonomous electric car, executives announced in a short meeting with the team Tuesday morning. The company is likely cutting hundreds of employees from the team and all work on the project has stopped, TechCrunch has learned. The car project still had around 1,400 employees working on it, according to one employee who was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about their work.
Will Justin Fields play again for the Chicago Bears?
Macy's aims to rightsize its real estate portfolio, but it doesn't plan to give up its flagship.
The Paranormal Activity movies are being adapted into a video game. It's scheduled to arrive in 2026.
The move is expected to provide the Buccaneers approximately $5 million in salary cap relief.
TikTok is losing even more songs over its quarrel with Universal Music Group (UMG), as the social media network is starting to remove songs published by UMG, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Tuesday. The row between the two companies began last month when UMG announced that it failed to reach a deal with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, over royalties. As a result, TikTok had to remove songs owned or distributed by UMG by January 31.