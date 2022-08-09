Man on a motorized bicycle killed in Middletown hit-run; driver arrested

One man is dead and another is under arrest on felony charges in a hit-and-run crash in Middletown on Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Donald Williams, 62, was struck on his motorized bicycle on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road at about 9 p.m., police said.

The striking vehicle, a Chrysler PT Cruiser, was heading north at the time on Roosevelt and attempting to turn west onto Johns Road.

Williams was taken to Atrium Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was identified by police as Dominique Tarrance, 24.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and fleeing the scene of an accident and booked into the Middletown City Jail at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tarrance is scheduled to make his first appearance in the case before a Middletown Municipal Court judge at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the jail.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man on motorized bicycle killed in Middletown hit-run; driver arrested