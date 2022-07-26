Man on motorized scooter fatally shot in the head on Bronx street

A man on a motorized scooter was fatally shot in the head on a Bronx street Sunday, police sources said.

The victim was sitting on a blue scooter near the corner of Union Ave. and Home St. in Morrisania when a gunman walked up and shot him around 9:15 p.m., cops and sources said.

Officers patrolling the area — just steps from Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School — discovered the mortally wounded man, sources said.

He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

There were no immediate arrests.