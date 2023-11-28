Man on motorized shopping cart gropes woman at Walmart, GA cops say. ‘It was a dare’

A Georgia man was arrested after police say he groped a woman while she shopped at an Atlanta-area Walmart.

The 26-year-old faces multiple charges, including sexual battery, in connection with the Nov. 8 incident, police said.

The woman told officers she felt someone grab her buttocks, “squeeze and pull,” as she shopped for produce at the store in Duluth. That’s when she turned around to see a man riding a motorized shopping cart, police said.

“It was a dare, it was a joke,” he told her before riding away, according to an incident report.

Police said the woman shouted for help and called 911.

During the investigation, officers said they watched security video of the man as he rode through the store picking up multiple items. At one point, police said he stuffed the merchandise in an empty book bag he picked up from another aisle, then headed for the exit.

He tried to bypass the registers when officers stopped him, according to the report.

During his arrest, the man said “I didn’t touch anybody” before officers mentioned the groping incident, according to the report. He later acknowledged touching the woman inappropriately, police said.

The man was also charged with shoplifting and willful obstruction, according to the report.

He remained in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail on a $3,900 bond as of Nov. 28, online records show.

Duluth is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Off-duty Delta employee gropes passenger, then workers attempt ‘cover-up,’ lawsuit says

Serial Peeping Tom suspect also sexually assaulted women on video, Oklahoma cops say

DoorDash driver sexually assaults woman in apartment before she runs for help, cops say