Man Mound is an ancient Indigenous site in Wisconsin. Why is a road cutting off its legs?

A discussion about why a Wisconsin county road cuts through a National Historic Landmark, partially destroying it, was renewed recently through the online group Wisconsin Archeological Artifacts.

Man Mound, located in Sauk County near Baraboo, is the last surviving human-form ancient effigy mound in the world. He's an imposing figure on the landscape, standing more two football fields long, and is about 1,000 years old.

“The Man Mound is in an active walking pose, with clear hands, elbows and formerly clear knees and feet, heading westward,” said Amy Rosebrough, state archaeologist for the Wisconsin Historic Preservation Office. “As a sculpture, he is a standout.”

But Man Mound Road chops Man Mound at the knees.

A commenter in the Wisconsin Archeological Artifacts Facebook group, which includes more than 16,000 members, asks if there’s ever been an effort to reroute the road and said it was sad that the road damaged a significant piece of history.

Others in the post, which received hundreds of reactions and dozens of replies, commented that it was disrespectful that a road cuts off Man Mound’s legs.

The Facebook group was started in 2014 by Wisconsin archeologist Ryan Howell, who said it has become a way to educate the public about the thousands of years of human history through artifacts in Wisconsin.

Rob Nurre, president of the Wisconsin Archeological Society, has worked with tribal members and has taken it upon himself to help preserve what’s left of Man Mound.

He plants no-mow grass and mows around the outlines to show what was lost.

Nurre also paints legs over Man Mound Road, reconnecting Man Mound to his feet to show drivers what was lost.

Man Mound’s feet also had been lost through the years through agricultural activities.

“It is a disgrace, a sacrilege, a cultural abomination that the road is there,” Nurre said. “Undoing that particular disaster is much easier envisioned than done and it is something that I have spent many hours considering through the years, as well as setting the groundwork for possibly doing, when the time is right.”

The surviving top portion of Man Mound above the knees is owned by the Sauk County Historical Society and the larger surrounding park is managed by Sauk County.

Nurre said the road could be rerouted if carefully planned with a great deal of sensitivity to the Indigenous culture that created the mound, as well as to the family farm on the adjoining land whose owners have allowed the feet of Man Mound to be maintained and no longer farmed over.

He said he’s also received direction from William Quackenbush, Ho-Chunk Tribal Preservation Officer, who himself received direction from Ho-Chunk Tribal Court that effigy mounds, such as Man Mound, are not to be recreated if destroyed.

The Ho-Chunk are believed to be descendants of the people who created Man Mound.

“Thus, even if the road were to be removed, the damaged legs and feet of the Man Mound would not be rebuilt, but likely only marked similarly as they are now,” Nurre said.

“It would certainly be a very significant action to remove the road in favor of restoring, to the degree possible, the integrity of the Man Mound. It would be a powerful message to the Indigenous community of healing and respect. However, if done incorrectly, it could also stir up resentment and anger on all sides.”

Man Mound Road was first likely a simple dirt road lane built about the 1860s.

The Man Mound was first documented by European settlers in 1859, but was known to the Ho-Chunk long before that.

“So, the road was, to one degree or another, knowingly cut through the mound,” Nurre said.

Karen Ann Hoffman, a world-renowned Oneida bead artist who lives in Stevens Point, was profoundly affected by the damage done by the road to Man Mound.

“How could this state-sanctioned vandalism be allowed?” she said.

Hoffman created a Haudenosaunee raised beadwork piece depicting Man Mound with restored legs that’s now in the permanent collection of the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in Indianapolis.

Man Mound Road today is under the control of the Town of Greenfield, which contracts for the maintenance of the roadway with Sauk County.

Town of Greenfield Clerk Mary Friesen said she's unaware of any upcoming plans to investigate rerouting the road.

Houses, private properties and wetlands would make a reroute difficult and, if the road was closed, it would add several miles to many residents’ travel, Rosebrough said.

Man Mound is one of thousands of ancient effigy mounds in Wisconsin that had been damaged or destroyed within the past 200 years by Western development.

But through the work of Nurre and other preservationists, Rosebrough said Man Mound can serve as an ambassador for the mounds that are left and show they are worth preserving.

“He stands in for all of the other effigy mounds that have suffered destruction and damage and need protection,” she said. “He catches the public’s imagination and helps them to appreciate the artistry of the effigy builders and the care and importance they placed on the mounds they created.”

Frank Vaisvilas is a former Report for America corps member who covers Native American issues in Wisconsin based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact him at fvaisvilas@gannett.com or 815-260-2262. Follow him on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank.

