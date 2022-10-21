Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead in crashed car in Santa Maria, police say

A 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead in a vehicle that struck a building in Santa Maria late Thursday night.

At approximately 11 p.m., Santa Maria police and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Boone and Western streets regarding reports of gunshots heard in the area, police Sgt. Todd Logan said Friday.

“Officers responded to the vicinity and found that a gray Honda Civic had struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection,” Logan said. “ As they investigated the incident, officers discovered the driver had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.”

A crime scene was established by patrol officers, and members of the Detectives Bureau, Crime Lab and Unmanned Aerial Systems Team responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

Police were working to determine whether the incident was related to gang activity, Logan said.

The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives

Detectives have asked that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information regarding this shooting contact the Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2243, and ask for Det. Oscar Corral.

