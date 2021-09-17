Man with ‘multiple’ gunshot wounds hospitalized in Nampa. Police looking for truck

Police in Nampa are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening that landed a man in the hospital.

At 7:18 p.m., officers were dispatched after 911 calls reported a disturbance with possible gunshots in the 300 block of West Orchard Avenue, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a man inside an apartment who “had been shot multiple times.” The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and his condition as of Thursday night was unknown to police.

Nampa police are searching for a white 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that police say left the area of the shooting shortly before officers arrived. The pickup has an Idaho license plate reading 3CUN200. Police do not know who is driving the vehicle.

If you see the pickup, do not approach it. Please dial 911 and report the whereabouts to police. The driver of the pickup should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Nampa police.

If you or someone you know has additional information on the Nampa shooting, call local dispatchers at 208-465-2257, then dial 2.