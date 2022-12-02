Man who murdered JSO officer’s daughter gets two consecutive life sentences

Eric Lamar Jackson Jr. was sentenced on December 2 to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Nekecheana Phillips back in 2018. Phillips was the daughter of a JSO officer at the time of her murder.

Just a day before her murder, Eric Lamar Jackson was hit with a restraining order after Phillips accused Jackson of being abusive. Phillips told the court that Jackson had once punched her in the head.

Nekecheana Phillips was shot inside her car in front of her two young children back in 2018. Her death came just one day after she sought a restraining order against Eric Lamar Jackson Jr., and Phillips was murdered.

Jackson was found guilty of the murder last month and today he was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison.

“I sentence you to life without the possibility of parole. I will give you credit for 1,442 days of jail time against that sentence,” says Judge Meredith Charbula.

Four days after he was found guilty, Jackson’s defense team filed a motion to appeal, today that appeal was denied. The case for Jackson relied on the insanity defense after Jackson admitted to the killing, but that defense did not convince jurors.

“I sentence you to life in prison with a minimum mandatory of 20 years for actual possession and discharge of a firearm during the commission of the offense,” says Judge Meredith Charbula.

After digging into Eric Lamar Jackson Jr’s. criminal background I found out that he has a criminal arrest history dating back to 2008. Before his murder conviction, Jackson had committed minor crimes such as speeding, trespassing and driving without a license.

