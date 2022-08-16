Man who murdered Lake County deputy may speak in court Tuesday

A man who murdered one deputy and hurt two others could decide to take the stand Tuesday in his sentencing hearing.

Jason Wheeler was sentenced to death for shooting and killing Lake County deputy Wayne Koester in 2005.

He was granted a new hearing after a change in state law required death penalty recommendations to be unanimous.

If the jury recommends death, the judge will decide whether Wheeler will be executed or spend life in prison.

Channel 9 will be in the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

