Man who murdered mother and daughters in flat fire jailed for 44 years

Fatoumatta Hydara and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh (3) and Naeemah Drammeh (1) died as a result of smoke inhalation - UNPIXS

An arsonist who murdered a mother and her two daughters after pouring petrol through their letterbox in Nottingham has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 44 years.

Jamie Barrow, 31, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday for the murders of Fatoumatta Hydara and her two daughters, Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, who died as a result of smoke inhalation at their flat on Nov 20 last year.

Barrow, who lived in the same block of flats as the family, had previously admitted manslaughter, but was unanimously convicted of three counts of murder by a jury on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old was also found guilty of a charge of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Shortly before the sentencing, Mrs Justice Tipples told Barrow: “I do not accept that you have shown any genuine remorse for what you have done.

“You have sought to minimise responsibility for what you have done.”

Barrow shook his head as the judge said his claim that he thought the flat was empty “was a lie”.

Jamie Barrow had previously admitted manslaughter - Nottinghamshire Police/PA

Aboubacarr Drammeh, Mrs Hydara’s husband and father of her two children, said “words cannot quantify” his family’s pain following their deaths.

Mr Drammeh was living in America at the time of the fire and was waiting for his wife and children to join him to start a new life after taking up a job as a biomedical technologist. The court heard he had to identify his family on his 40th birthday.

“Neither can we quantify the emotional, psychological, physiological and financial impact of the crime Jamie Barrow committed against Fatoumatta, Fatimah and Naeemah,” he said.

“His actions were utterly heartless and cruel and have caused a multi-generational trauma that we will never understand.

“Fatoumatta was a caring daughter, wife, sister, mother and friend. If love and compassion could make a person immortal, she would have lived forever.”

Aboubacarr Drammeh, Mrs Hydara’s husband and father of her two children, said 'words cannot quantify' his family’s pain - Callum Parke/PA

He added: “She was the most incredible mother to Fatimah and Naeemah, two angels who deserved a beautiful childhood and a full life.

“Nottingham and the rest of the world have been denied potential future teachers, civil servants, doctors - who knows what they could have been?

“They lived a short but meaningful life, such was the joy and happiness they brought to us all.”

Following the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The sudden loss of Fatoumatta, Fatimah and Naeemah shattered a kind, gentle and compassionate family - and the senseless nature of their deaths has been incredibly hard for them to take.

“These were the cruellest of murders. They happened at night and at the family’s home, where they were entitled to feel safe and secure.

“It is testament to the reverent nature of the family that - despite their monumental loss - hatred is not what they feel towards Jamie Barrow. Instead, they just want to know why this happened.

“Barrow wasn’t brave enough to admit these murders, but I hope he does one day find the courage to explain why he committed such an atrocious crime. Whatever the reason, he is a very dangerous man. He isn’t safe to be in society which is why we welcome today’s sentencing.”

