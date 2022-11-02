Man who murdered neighbor takes plea agreement for his punishment

Noel Ramirez Martin took a plea agreement Wednesday morning for the punishment for murdering his neighbor just over a year ago.

He was sentenced to 40 years for the murder of Martin Jones, a husband and father of three, and 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The sentences will run concurrently.

More:'I did it': Neighbors' feud ends with fatal faceoff in the street

Jones’ widow and one of his daughters read victim impact statements after the jury was dismissed, having been released from deciding the punishment for Martin by his plea.

A jury took about 90 minutes to find Martin, 33, guilty Tuesday of murdering his neighbor, who died as a result of Martin shooting him last year in a Wichita Falls trailer park, and for the gun charge.

The killing was the end of a long-running feud between the two men, who lived next to each other with their families.

After the guilty verdict, a jury of eight women and four men began hearing testimony Tuesday afternoon in the punishment phase of the trial.

Martin told jurors Friday that he fired in self-defense and feared what would have happened if he hadn’t shot Jones twice Oct. 9, 2021, at Evergreen Mobile Home Park.

But prosecutors said Jones was unarmed, and Martin gunned him down in the street just because he was walking angrily toward him after Martin busted out his car windows earlier that day.

Jones thought he was going to get into another fistfight with Martin, according to prosecutors.

Jones was treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds and related injuries and was stabilized, according to a doctor’s testimony. But he died Oct. 14, 2021, from a blood clot. A medical examiner determined Jones died from complications stemming from gunshot wounds.

More:'I did something against my religion': Murder defendant testifies about killing neighbor

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedi

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man who murdered Martin Jones takes plea for punishment