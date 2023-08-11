Man murdered his own brother outside Gwinnett County Applebee’s, police say

Gwinnett County police have dropped murder charges against two men accused of killing a 21-year-old last month.

Investigators now say the victim’s younger brother is responsible for his killing.

Last month, Harris Baysassie was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot between the Applebee’s and the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Stone Mountain Highway.

Nyzerrius Carter, 19, and Tristyn Mays, 17, were arrested in the days after and charged with Harris Baysassie’s murder.

Police say some of the bullets fired from the victim’s gun hit one of the other men’s cars. Detectives found them after they took the car to a body shop to have the bullet holes repaired.

Investigators have now announced that Carter and Mays are no longer charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Instead, Yousaf Baysassie, 17, is now being charged with felony murder and aggravated assault related to his brother’s death.

Both Carter and Mays are still being charged with tampering with evidence. Mays has an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a person under 18. Both are being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

Yousaf Baysassie has not been arrested. Anyone who knows where he may be should contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

