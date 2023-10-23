Man who murdered two family members in shotgun attack jailed for life

Joshua Dunmore (right) and his father, Gary, were killed two days after a family court hearing - Cambridgeshire Police/PA

A widower told police “sometimes you have to do what you have to do” after he shot dead his daughter’s ex-partner and the man’s father following a custody battle involving his grandson.

Stephen Alderton, 67, had previously written in text messages he would “override any court decision” and that there was “always a plan B” before murdering 32-year old Joshua Dunmore and his 57-year-old father, Gary, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

On Monday, Alderton was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 25 years.

Prosecutor Peter Gair said that the former chartered quantity surveyor blasted the two men with his Beretta shotgun on March 29 this year, two days after a family court hearing.

The defendant, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to murdering the father and son, who were found dead at their homes in villages six miles apart in Cambridgeshire.

After Alderton was arrested hours later by armed officers on a motorway, he told police that “sometimes you have to do what you have to do even if it’s wrong in the eyes of the law”, Mr Gair said.

“We say it’s clear that the events were triggered by an ongoing family court case between this defendant’s daughter Samantha Stephen, nee Alderton, and her former partner Joshua Dunmore,” he said.

“This concerned a request to move their seven-year-old child from the jurisdiction of the court by emigrating to the USA.”

The two men were found dead at their homes in villages six miles apart in Cambridgeshire - John Robertson/jr-photos.com

He said that Mrs Stephen and Mr Dunmore’s relationship ended shortly after their son was born and in 2020 she married her current partner, Paul Stephen.

Mr Gair said that Mr Stephen, a US national, served with the US Air Force.

“He was due to be redeployed back to the USA,” said Mr Gair.

He said they “sought permission of the family court and Joshua opposed the application”.

“There was a hearing on March 27 2023 and it would appear [the child] wouldn’t be removed from the jurisdiction,” said Mr Gair.

Adrian Langdale KC, mitigating for Alderton, said that Alderton’s wife had died in December 2019.

Mr Gair said that Alderton sold his home and at the time of the offences was living in a motorhome on a site in Willingham, Cambridgeshire.

Mr Gair said that Alderton was “rapidly identified” as a suspect after the shootings because of the family court case and sightings of the white Peugeot vehicle.

His motorhome was picked up by police using automatic number plate recognition cameras.

Stephen Alderton was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 25 years for the two murders - Cambridgeshire Police/PA

He was stopped by armed police from the West Mercia force on the M5 near Worcester at about 1.30am on March 30, police said.

Mr Langdale said that the defendant wrote in a letter: “I’m not the person that this conflict and the family courts have driven me to become.

“I’ve never been a violent person, I do not have a criminal record. I’ve been a respectable, law-abiding citizen all my life.

“What happened to me on March 29 I do not know.”

Judge Mark Bishop described the murders as an “execution”.

He told the defendant, who wore a silver crucifix necklace in court: “You took the decision to take the law into your own hands and end the lives of two innocent men.”

He said that Alderton did this over his “distorted beliefs” about family court proceedings involving his grandson “following what was an interim and not final hearing on March 27”.

Alderton bowed his head as he was sentenced and as he was led to the cells, a family member of the two dead men swore and shouted “rot in prison”, followed by brief applause.

Other members of the two men’s family wept as they filed out of the courtroom following the sentencing.

