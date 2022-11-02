Man who murdered two Lansing-area women, with plans to kill more, sentenced to prison

Kiernan Brown of Delta Township appears in Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, for the sentencing hearing regarding the brutal 2019 murders of Kaylee Brock, 26, of Holt, and Julie Mooney, 32, of Williamston. He was sentenced to 70-100 years in prison.

LANSING — Nearly three-and-a-half years after he murdered two Lansing-area women, a Delta Township man has been sent to prison for what could be a lifetime, but the judge who handed down the sentence took the opportunity to blast the prosecutor responsible for the plea deal.

Kiernan Brown, 30, was sentenced Wednesday to 70 to 100 years in prison by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina. Brown pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, Aug. 19 to two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Kaylee Brock and Julie Mooney.

The sentencing took place about two years after Aquilina rejected a plea deal offered by Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon that would have set Brown's minimum sentences in the range of 30 to 50 years. "In good conscience, I cannot abide by this plea agreement," Aquilina said during the 2020 hearing.

On Wednesday, Aquilina called for Siemon to step down from her post.

"Carol Siemon should step down for what she's done in this case and countless other cases that I have rejected pleas on," said Aquilina, with multiple people in the gallery echoing approval.

Holding her daughter's ashes and a lock of her hair, Denise Ward leaves the witness stand after giving her victim impact statement during Kiernan Brown's sentencing hearing in Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, for the brutal murders of two Lansing-area women in 2019, including her daughter Julie Mooney, 32, of Williamston, and Kaylee Brock, 26, of Holt. "We will never forget what you did - how can we? You murdered our daughters around Mother's Day," she said. "May you smell death, but only from yourself. May you feel the pain of what you have done and will be done to you."

"I will not sit here and thank Carol Siemon ever," the judge said. "She can take me off the bench, she can grieve me, she can (Judicial Tenure Commission) me, and she can do whatever she wants to me for speaking out, but I'm the voice of the public. That's why I was elected.

"I hope she wakes up and she listens to you. I hope that you show her the evidence in this case, and that she has nightmares for the thought of what she was about to do that I stopped, that you heard," Aquilina said.

Siemon was not present for the judge's statement, but she responded to the comments in an email to the State Journal.

"The judge has a right to her own personal opinions and she has chosen to use the bench frequently for her own agenda and to personally attack me. I choose to not do the same. My heart has always been with the victims and their loved ones," Siemon said. "As the elected prosecutor, I have a responsibility for making the tough calls and I stand by all of the work that I’ve done. For the past six-plus years, I have reported out to the public on this work, including our reforms, to sentencing and charging practices. My responsibility is to do my best to hold people responsible for the harm they cause others while also ensuring that the criminal legal system is fair, ethical, and just."

About a dozen family members and friends of the victims stood at the lectern and gave victim impact statements. They remembered Brock and Mooney as compassionate young women who wanted to help Brown, who told the women he was having a mental health crisis and asked for their aid before he murdered them.

"The day you reached out for her help, you bought weapons. Not for your suicide, but for you to use on Julie and Kaylee and the others you put on a list," Denise Hine, Julie Mooney's mother, said to Brown.

Brown was charged with killing Brock, 26, in her Holt home and Mooney, 32, in a Meridian Township motel room within hours of each other in May 2019. Both women died from multiple blows to the head with a blunt object, authorities said.

Kiernan Brown, left, of Delta Township, pictured Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, appears in Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom for his sentencing hearing for the brutal 2019 murders of Kaylee Brock, 26, of Holt, and Julie Mooney, 32, of Williamston. He was sentenced to 70-100 years in prison. Also pictured is his attorney Ronald Berry.

At the time, Brown was on parole after serving three and a half years in prison for assault by strangulation and domestic violence. He was wanted for a parole violation stemming from another domestic assault days earlier, and deputies were looking for him on the night of the murders to serve a legal petition for involuntary commitment for mental health treatment.

The toll could have been worse, police said at the time. Brown formulated a plan to kill four women after trying and failing to get inside his ex-girlfriend's house early on May 10, 2019, they said. He managed to kill two of his targets before police caught up with him.

"There’s no doubt he was on a killing spree,” Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said in the aftermath of the murders.

