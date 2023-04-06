Man who murdered pregnant wife by pushing her off Arthur's Seat jailed for 20 years

Fawziyah Javed died in September 2021

A man who murdered his pregnant wife by her pushing her off Arthur's Seat has been jailed for 20 years.

Kashif Anwar, 29, was found guilty by a jury at Edinburgh's High Court of murdering Fawziyah Javed, 31, in September 2021 by pushing her from the hill, causing multiple blunt force injuries and ultimately her death, and that of her unborn child.

Anwar, from Leeds in Yorkshire, denied the charge but was convicted after a week-long trial.

Ms Javed, who was around 17 weeks pregnant when she was pushed, used her dying words to reveal it was her abusive husband who caused her to fall around 50ft down the hillside.

Daniyah Rafique, 24, managed to reach to the dying employment lawyer on the side of the landmark in the Scottish capital, where she was told: "Don't let my husband near me, he pushed me."

The court heard Pc Rhiannon Clutton, 35, was told by Ms Javed her husband pushed her because she "told him I wanted to end (the marriage)".

Judge Lord Beckett imposed a mandatory life sentence on Anwar with an imprisonment period of a minimum of 20 years.