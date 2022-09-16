Man murders girlfriend, steals her car, Memphis Police say

Memphis Police are looking for a man who, they claim, murdered his girlfriend before taking off in her car.

According to police, 36-year-old Joe Wilhite got into an argument with his girlfriend Thursday night around 8 p.m. on Westmont Road just across the street from Westwood High School.

The fight became physical and Wilhite pulled out a gun and shot his girlfriend before stealing her car, police said.

The girlfriend was rushed to Regional One Hospital but died from her injuries, according to police.

Memphis Police said that her car was found but Wilhite is still on the run, wanted for aggravated assault, petition to revoke a suspended sentence, first-degree murder and theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.

If you have any idea where Wilhite is, police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

