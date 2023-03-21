Man murders wife before killing himself in latest Hmong domestic violence tragedy in Minnesota

[Source]

In the latest domestic violence tragedy involving the Hmong community in Minnesota, a man murdered his wife before committing suicide in an Andover residence.

On the morning of March 10, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on the 14900 block of Osage Street Northwest, where they found Jennifer Yang, 36, and her 40-year-old husband, Fue Her, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary evidence indicated that the incident was a murder-suicide. Investigators believe that Her shot Yang before dying by suicide. No other individuals were injured.

According to Yang’s brother, David, the couple leaves behind three young children.

He told KSTP that the news has shocked their family as there were no obvious signs of domestic violence.

We probably hung out every other weekend. I didn't see anything. She didn't show any signs [of domestic violence] other than reaching out to my parents sometimes about disagreements they may have had. Till this day, I still don't understand. I think she was just trying to protect us.

David believes that patriarchy in the Hmong community played a role in his sister’s death, noting that women are excluded from holding any power. He referred to a Hmong phrase, “siab ntev netv,” which means “have a long heart” and is commonly said when wives experience domestic violence.

David, who says he is breaking away from the patriarchal traditions, has called on the Hmong community to do the same.

Yang’s family held a vigil this past weekend.

Her funeral, which will be held on May 7, will be open for public viewing to raise awareness of domestic violence in the community.

Yang’s family have also set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral expenses and to help provide for her children.

“She was such a force of light and positivity. A caring daughter and sister, devoted mother and friend to all – that is the Jennifer we want to remember,” David wrote.

This case is the third recently reported murder-suicide involving a Hmong family in the Twin Cities.

In August 2022, Yia Xiong, 33, fatally shot his wife Ka Lor, 30, before killing himself in their St. Paul home, where their five children, ages 2 to 9, were present at the time of the incident.

A month before, Molly Cheng, 23, drowned her three children and herself in Vadnais Lake the same day her husband, Yee Lee, committed suicide in their Maplewood home.

Minneapolis–Saint Paul is home to the largest concentration of Hmong in America, with more than 66,000 calling Minnesota their home.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with domestic violence, please contact the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233. For a list of international helplines, visit www.befriends.org