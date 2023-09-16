Man nabbed for random attack on NYU student out without bail for striking woman with tree branch in Manhattan

The man who stabbed a New York University student in an unprovoked Manhattan attack was out without bail on assault charges for attacking a woman with a tree branch in July, cops and prosecutors said Saturday.

Cops nabbed Jaime Gutierrez, 51, at about 7:40 p.m. on Friday for randomly stabbing a 20-year-old NYU student in the back in front of the school’s fitness center on Lafayette St. near E. 4th St. in the East Village on Thursday afternoon.

It wasn’t Gutierrez’s first brush with the law, cops and a Manhattan District Attorney spokesperson said.

On July 27, Gutierrez, a Manhattan resident, struck a 36-year-old woman in her right arm and chest with a two-foot-long wooden branch at the corner of 6th Ave. and 35th St. in Herald Square, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said a 53-year-old security guard tried to intervene and Gutierrez then turned his wrath on him.

The woman walked away mostly unscathed, but suffered substantial pain and redness on her arm, court records show.

He was charged with assault, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment for the July incident. A Manhattan Criminal Court judge released him without bail at his arraignment, according to a Manhattan DA spokesperson.

In Thursday’s attack, cops said the 20-year-old victim was walking south on Lafayette St. when Gutierrez came up from behind and stabbed the student twice in the back without saying a word.

The victim suffered two puncture wounds for which he later sought treatment on his own.

Campus security officers responded to the incident, said an NYU spokesperson. The student “was not seriously injured, was treated and medically cleared for release,” the spokesman said.

Gutierrez’ arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending on Saturday evening.