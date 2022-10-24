Man nabbed for shoving stranger to tracks in unprovoked Queens subway station attack

A man with 20 prior arrests was nabbed Monday for randomly shoving a man to the tracks in a Queens subway station, police said.

Lamale McRae, 41, was charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and harassment in the caught-on-video Friday attack, cops said

Police used facial recognition to track down McRae — who was once arrested for shooting a person — near his Bushwick, Brooklyn home, police said.

The attacker ran at David Martin, 32, as the victim stood on a Manhattan-bound L train platform at the Myrtle-Wyckoff station in Ridgewood about 2:40 p.m. Friday, shocking surveillance video released by the NYPD shows.

Martin was catapulted onto the tracks as a group of children watched in horror.

Good Samaritans pulled the injured man off the tracks before a train could come into contact with him.

Martin broke his collarbone in the attack, leaving him unable to work for at least six weeks at his serving job on the Upper East Side, his sister told the Daily News.

“Thank God he’s alive,” his mother, Audrey Martin, said. “The trauma is overwhelming, like how can you wrap your head around a random person doing that, and why me?”

Subway crime this year through last Sunday is up 41%, according to NYPD stats. Felony assaults have increased 17%, with 431 attacks so far this year compared to 370 by the same time last year.