Man who narrated an expletive-filled video depicting people not social distancing arrested

CINCINNATI – Police arrested a man behind a YouTube video narrating a large gathering Friday night and charged him with violating Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's "stay-at-home" order.

Rashaan Davis, 25, was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with a misdemeanor, according to police records.

Videos of Friday's crowd surfaced Saturday morning, depicting groups not following social distancing rules. People stood on cars and danced to music.

"This is how we do it in my city, man," Davis says in one of the videos. "We don't give a [expletive] about this coronavirus."

Police documents say Davis not only violated the order issued by the state director of health requiring people to stay at home unless engaging in essential activities, he also encouraged others to violate the order.

"(Davis) narrates a video of himself and others openly defying the order, causing even greater risk of contamination during this national health crisis," documents say. "At the time of his arrest, there were over 55 thousand views of the post."

Police requested a high bond for Davis.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man who narrated video about breaking stay-at-home order arrested