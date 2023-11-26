Man at NC Walmart stalked woman, followed her home, hid under her car, sheriff says

A Winston-Salem man remained jailed on Saturday, nearly a week after sheriff’s investigators say he stalked a woman at a Walmart and followed her home.

The suspect, 25-year-old Trevor Antonio Lewis, was jailed without bond pending a first court appearance Thursday, jail records show.

Lewis is accused of stalking the victim at the Walmart Supercenter on Kester Mill Road in Winston-Salem on Sunday, WGHP reported.

Deputies found Lewis hiding under the woman’s car at her home on Kenbridge Drive in Clemmons, WXII reported.

Deputies obtained warrants Monday charging Lewis with misdemeanor stalking, according to WGHP.

Lewis was jailed without bond because he was on pretrial release for previous stalking charges, the Winston-Salem Journal reported, citing the sheriff’s office.

Details of the previous stalking charges weren’t available Saturday.