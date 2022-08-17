Man near disabled car shot as he attempted to flag down motorists near I-20 in Fort Worth

A man was shot in the hand early Wednesday as he stood near his disabled vehicle and attempted to flag down motorists for help near a southeast Fort Worth intersection, Fort Worth police said.

One motorist stopped, exited his vehicle, produced a firearm and fired at shot at the victim near westbound Interstate 20 and northbound entrance ramp to Loop 820.

The victim who was in good condition was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to westbound Interstate 20 and the northbound entrance ramp to Loop 820 South.

When they arrived, a man told them that he his vehicle had developed mechanical issues and he had pulled to the shoulder of the roadway.

He told Fort Worth police that he was attempting to flag down motorists for assistance when one vehicle stopped and a suspect exited the suspect vehicle.

Seconds later, the suspect shot him in the little finger of his hand. The suspect then fled in the suspect vehicle.

No suspects have been arrested.

Gun violence unit detectives are investigating the shooting.