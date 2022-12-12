Man was nearly 3 times legal limit in DUI crash into home’s front yard, Madera police say

A man suspected of crashing a car into the front yard of a house while driving drunk was arrested in Madera, police said Monday.

Police were called to a home on North Granada Drive after the car crashed, police said in a Facebook post.

The police did not give a time or another cross street in the post, and a spokesperson was not immediately available by phone on Monday. Jail records show he was booked shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man to be the driver of the car that ended up in a yard but did not strike the home, police said.

“Fortunately, the vehicle did not drive into the residence and no one was injured as a result of the collision,” the post said.

The man was arrested at the scene and a breath test measured his blood alcohol content level at almost three times the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

He was booked into Madera County Jail on Sunday on suspicion of DUI, police said. He’s held on $20,000 bail, according to jail records.