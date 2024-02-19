Man needed tourniquet after Southeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was injured after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers arrived at the 12300 block of Southeast Bush Street and found a man who needed a tourniquet. Investigators on the scene also found two bullet casings nearby.

No arrests were made, and police say the man is expected to survive.

