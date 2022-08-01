This man’s neighborly good deed inspired a green army of kindness volunteers
Brian Schwartz started a free lawn mowing service for the elderly and military veterans in New Jersey. It's now a nationwide movement.
A Democratic strategy to boost conspiracy-minded conservatives in GOP primaries has sparked a storm of controversy within the party. The simmering battle pits Democrats who argue winning races at all costs justifies the means against critics who warn the party risks losing the moral high-ground in the debate over election integrity. The tensions are swirling…
The Republican National Committee has contacted more than 40 million voters, has no debt, and $37.4 million cash-on-hand as it heads toward the midterms.
The island estate was “built in Swedish Longhouse style” specifically for the band, the listing says.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday endorsed Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) in his bid to represent a newly drawn New York City congressional district. In a statement, Pelsoi praised Jones, saying that the first-term congressman “has gotten real results for New Yorkers.” “Once elected as the freshman representative to House leadership, Congressman Mondaire Jones played…
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor compact pickup truck revealed with off-road upgrades such as a lift and better rear differential.
Feels like temperatures will be 100-103. An isolated shower or storm will develop mid to late afternoon. However, most local neighborhoods will remain dry.
A week ago, President Biden seemed down on his luck. He had just been diagnosed with COVID-19, after dodging it for more than two years. He was being bashed by people in his own party for appearing flat-footed on abortion. The all-important climate legislation he had been pushing seemed dead in the water. And as…
The billionaire's SpaceX company hopes to provide an internet service from space.
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
Inflation expectations have flattened in recent weeks, suggesting the fight against rising prices is beginning to show results.
“DC League of Super-Pets,” an animated adventure about the four-legged friends of legendary superheroes, opened in first place at the domestic box office with $23 million from 4,313 theaters. Though the Warner Bros. movie sold enough tickets to dethrone Jordan Peele’s “Nope” on North American charts, it’s a mediocre start given the film’s $90 million […]
The insects, which are reddish brown and tend to be 1 mm to 7 mm in length, bite people while they’re sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
She definitely came through drippin’.
T-Mobile's international roaming features, includes free texting and 5 GB of high-speed data, beats the day pass rates offered by AT&T and Verizon.
We’ve rounded up the best hippie style pants including harem, bohochic, and wide leg corduroy for men and women. Shop top styles from Amazon, ASOS, Urban Outfitters and more.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday it remains to be seen whether Tehran is willing to move forward on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and he sidestepped a question on whether Washington was prepared to return to talks on the issue.
Veteran Afghanistan correspondent Lynne O’Donnell says she has never seen the Taliban more brutal or the millions of people the austere fighters again govern
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 1 AUGUST, 17:28 Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Jacob Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, "agreed there is a need" to organise a conversation between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden in the near future.
Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate on when the roads around Death Valley would be reopened. Motorists were also urged to avoid Southern California's Mojave National Preserve after flooding buckled pavement on some roads.
The quarterback has a lot of teammates backing him up.