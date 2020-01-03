Man 'neutralised' by police after four people stabbed in Paris park

A man was shot and killed by officers on Friday after stabbing passers-by at a park in a suburb south of Paris, police said.

The man attacked "several people" in a park in Villejuif before he was "neutralised," the Paris police department said.

Loïc Travers, a police union spokesman said: “No one can be sure at this stage whether this was a terrorist act.”

He confirmed four people had been injured, with one described by the emergency services as being in cardiac arrest.

The attack took place at 2pm (1pm UK time), and police were still combing the area for possible accomplices an hour later, with witnesses reporting a "massive police operation" under way.

Laurent Nunez, the junior interior minister, is reportedly on his way to the crime scene at the Hautes-Bruyères park.

More to come