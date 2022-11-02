Man with no driver’s license rams cop car after police chase Downtown, records show

A man is behind bars after allegedly leading police on a pursuit downtown, ramming a squad car, then fleeing an attempted traffic stop.

The incident happened June 12, when a Memphis Police officer was reportedly assaulted near the Bass Pro Shops downtown at Bass Pro Lane and Riverside Drive.

A man, later identified as Brandon Manns, 20, had been seen disregarding a red light at Main Street and Peabody Place, according to an affidavit.

An officer in a fully marked squad car followed Manns’ vehicle, a red Chrysler 300. A backup officer also arrived in the area.

At this time, a passenger leaned out of Manns’ vehicle and yelled “we ain’t going to stop,” according to the affidavit.

Police initiated a traffic stop with blue lights and sirens at Bass Pro Lane and Riverside, where Manns’ vehicle was blocked in by traffic.

He then put the car in reverse and rammed an officer’s squad car while the officer was inside, causing damage to the vehicle, the affidavit said.

Manns then allegedly drove away, ignoring another police car with lights and sirens activated for him to stop.

He was found to have a revoked driver’s license for having no insurance on May 25, 2021, records show.

He’s now charged with disregarding a red light, aggravated assault, intentionally evading arrest in auto, driving while license s/r/c, leaving the scene of an accident, and violation of financial law.

