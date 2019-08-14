A man with no family lost his wife in the El Paso shooting. So he invited the public to her funeral

A man whose wife of over two decades died in the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, has no other family, and so he's inviting the public to commemorate her life.

Margie Reckard, 63, was one of the victims of a mass shooting by a 21-year-old who targeted customers and employees who were Hispanic, leaving 22 dead.

Her husband, Antonio Basco, has extended an invitation to her services — which will take place this weekend at Perches Funeral Home — to the masses.

The couple had been married for 22 years. "When I met her, she was an angel and she still is," Basco told KFOX-TV earlier this month

"We were gonna live together and die together and that was our plan."

Basco's offer went viral on Facebook after Perches Funeral Home, where her viewing will take place, shared his story. They added a rallying cry to "show him & his Wife some El Paso Love."

Reckard herself had two sons and a daugther, KTSM-TV reported. Her family members will be coming from out of town, and will welcome anyone who wants to grieve and show support, said the station.

"We want to thank the people of El Paso because without them I don't know what we would have done," Reckard's daughter-in-law Hilda Nuzzi told KTSM-TV.

Follow Joshua Bote on Twitter: @joshua_bote

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: El Paso shootings: Man with no family invites public to wife's funeral