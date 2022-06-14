Man in northwest Fresno discovers he’s been stabbed after walking a block away, police say

A man was stabbed Monday evening while walking in northwest Fresno, police said.

The stabbing took place at 8 p.m. on the 4000 block of North Marks Avenue, near Ashlan Avenue.

Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles said officers arrived and found a 53-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his arm. The man told officers he was walking on Marks Avenue when an unknown man passed by him “when he believed he was stabbed.”

The man didn’t know he was stabbed until he was walking one black away and felt his arm bleeding.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

Officers canvassed the area and didn’t locate a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.