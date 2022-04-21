Man not convicted in Manchester break-ins; admits other crimes

Apr. 21—A Manchester man who was accused of chasing his girlfriend into a two-family house on Oak Street last year, then searching both apartments for her while threatening residents, has had that case dropped but has pleaded guilty to a Hartford shooting and been sentenced to eight years in prison.

That's what online state court records show about the cases against Arcenio Dunker, 32, who has listed an address on South Main Street in Manchester.

In a Hartford Superior Court plea bargain Tuesday, Dunker pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in the Hartford shooting, which happened on New Year's Day 2021, online court records show. He also pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a handgun in an August 2020 incident in Hartford, according to the records.

Dunker admitted guilt rather than using a legal mechanism that could have enabled him to avoid doing so, according to his lawyer, Walter D. Hussey.

Dunker also admitted violating probation conditions in two 2016 cases, in which he was convicted of a felony weapons offense in Hartford and assaulting public safety personnel in Bloomfield, the records show.

MULTIPLE CASES

DEFENDANT: Arcenio Dunker, 32, of Manchester.

CONVICTIONS: First-degree assault in a Hartford shooting, criminal possession of a handgun in another Hartford incident, probation violations in two 2016 cases.

His sentences in all the cases will run concurrently, with a total prison term of eight years, followed by seven years' strict special parole, according to Hussey and online state Department of Correction records.

Because first-degree assault is a violent crime, Dunker won't be eligible for parole until he has spent 85% of the prison term in custody.

He has been in jail, held in lieu of high bond since his arrest January 2021 arrest in the Manchester case, and he should get sentence credit at least from June 9, 2021, when he was charged in the Hartford shooting.

Hussey said he thought the charges Dunker was facing in the Manchester case — which included home invasion and two counts each of first-degree burglary — were dropped because of "proof problems" relating to the credibility of witnesses.

But the defense lawyer said the Hartford shooting case was strong because the victim was willing to testify. He said Dunker and the victim exchanged words in a dispute involving a woman. Thinking the victim was going to pull a gun, Dunker shot him, Hussey said, adding that the victim has recovered from his wounds.

The incident that led to Dunker's Manchester arrest occurred on Jan. 22, 2021. It started with an argument between Dunker and his girlfriend in a car outside the Oak Street house, where friends of hers lived, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Officer Zachary Chantios. The woman told police that she went into the house, then left through the back door and walked home.

Residents of the side of the two-family house the woman had gone into told police that Dunker came in later and searched for her, kicking in a locked door on the third floor. Eventually, they said, he went to the other side of the house where he continued to search. Residents said he went to the second floor where he was told to leave, causing him to respond belligerently.

A man who was on the third floor said he went down the stairs, encountered Dunker, and asked him who he was. A confrontation ensued in which Dunker tried to punch the man multiple times as other people tried to restrain him, the man and other witnesses told police.

Police say they came to the scene in response to an emergency call, separated Dunker from the man he was trying to punch, and arrested him. Police say Dunker threatened to come back and kill the man and later threatened to kill police officers.

