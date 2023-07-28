Man now charged with manslaughter in St. Johns Sgt.’s death, competence to stand trial in question

Charges against the man arrested in connection with a St. Johns County sergeant’s line of duty death in May have been amended by the state.

Vergilio Aguilar Mendez, 18, is now facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of an officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to documents filed with the St. Johns County Clerk of Court on Tuesday.

Action News Jax told you in May that Aguilar-Mendez was originally facing a charge of felony murder in the death of Sgt. Michael Kunovich.

St. Johns County Sergeant Michael Kunovich

Another motion was also filed on Friday, July 21 by Assistant Public Defender Rosemarie Peoples, asking that Aguilar-Mendez “be examined by Dr. Roger Davis to determine Defendant’s mental competence to stand trial.” Judge R. Lee Smith has not yet issued a response to that motion.

Aguilar-Mendez’s felony arraignment is set for August 28 at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Smith, according to St. Johns County court records. He is currently being held in the St. Johns County Jail, online records show.

What led up to Sgt. Kunovich’s death

While trying to take Aguilar-Mendez into custody on the evening of Friday, May 19, Kunovich collapsed moments after Aguilar-Mendez was disarmed, and “relentless lifesaving measures” were initiated by St. Johns County Fire Rescue and Flagler Health+ personnel, SJSO said. Kunovich was ultimately pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Flagler Hospital.

Kunovich made contact with Aguilar-Mendez in the parking lot of the Super 8 on State Road 16 on Friday, May 19, “due to what he believed to be suspicious behavior,” according to the arrest report.

Kunovich’s body-worn camera video showed that when Aguilar-Mendez saw Kunovich’s patrol vehicle approaching, he started to walk away.

Kunovich attempted a pat down on Aguilar-Mendez to check for weapons, and Aguilar-Mendez pulled away and attempted to run away. He told Kunovich that he didn’t speak English. Additional deputies arrived and Aguilar-Mendez continued to resist, SJSO said.

While fighting on the ground, Aguilar-Mendez attempted to grab Kunovich’s Taser and continued to violently resist for approximately 6 minutes and 19 seconds, SJSO said.

After Aguilar-Mendez was handcuffed, he armed himself with a pocket knife, which was forcefully removed by deputies.

According to his arrest report, Aguilar-Mendez, who is from Guatemala, later told deputies that he was resisting “due to a fear of being deported.” He also “admitted he understood the verbal commands he was given, but chose not to comply in an attempt to escape,” the report said.

Deputies said Aguilar-Mendez “also admitted he grabbed Sergeant Kunovich’s taser during the struggle and armed himself with a folding pocket knife once secured in handcuffs.”

