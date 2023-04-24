Man now charged with murder of Leticia Martinez-Cosman

Brett Gitchel, the man arrested in the death of Leticia Martinez-Cosman, has been charged with her murder.

The two were last seen together at a Mariners game before Martinez-Cosman vanished and was found dead weeks later.

Gitchel appeared in court on Monday, shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit.

He pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and gun and theft charges. Prosecutors said in addition to killing Martinez-Cosman, Gitchel also set her car on fire and attacked her disabled adult son.

Martinez-Cosman’s close friend, Liz Latham, was in the courtroom to show support. It was the first time she had seen Gitchel in person.

“I was just kind of sickened and I was disgusted to hear a plea of not guilty,” said Latham.

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, Martinez-Cosman died on Apr. 1. Her cause of death was asphyxiation due to strangulation. It was ruled a homicide.

Her remains were found in a wooded area of Renton on Apr. 11.

Latham said a vigil is being planned in her friend’s honor. Anyone who has lost a loved one is welcome to attend.

She said the date and time for Martinez-Cosman’s celebration of life should be released soon.