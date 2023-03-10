Two people are now facing murder charges in connection with a shooting at a Paddock Hills apartment last month that killed a teen and injured a 13-month-old who were both asleep in bed.

Mykale Dudley, 22, was indicted Friday on counts of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault, according to Hamilton County Common Pleas Court records. He was previously charged with just felonious assault.

Trevion Spraggs, 17, was hospitalized for two weeks before being pronounced dead on March 3. The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old has been charged in Hamilton County Juvenile Court with murder, aggravated burglary and felonious assault. The Enquirer is not naming the teen because he is charged as a juvenile.

Sometime around 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 18, according to court documents, the 15-year-old and Dudley entered the apartment. The documents say the 15-year-old fired multiple shots at Spraggs and the child while both were asleep.

Police said in court documents that both Dudley and the teen had guns. They fled after the shooting, police said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man now facing murder charges after fatal shooting of 17-year-old